A service celebrating the life of Mike Owensby will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, May 10, 2022 in Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Terry Marsh officiating.
The service may be viewed by following the livestream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Facebook page.
Mike Owensby died Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at his residence in Lawton at the age of 69. He was born June 11, 1952 in Pauls Valley, to Lewis Leal and Nona Faye (Feightner) Owensby. Mike graduated from Hirschi High School in Wichita Falls, Texas and soon after launched a long career in the newspaper industry. He began his career with a position with the Times Record News in Wichita Falls in the advertising department. He later worked for the News Messenger in Marshall, Texas and the Standard Times in San Angelo, Texas before moving to Lawton and accepting a position with the Lawton Constitution. Mike worked for the Lawton Constitution for many years, retiring as the Constitution’s General Manager.
Mike also enjoyed boating and worked for a short time at North Texas Marine in Gainesville, Texas. Mike loved the outdoors. He would fish anywhere at any time, was a golfer and enjoyed vegetable gardening.
Mike married Corinne Shaw on Sept. 2, 2017 in Lawton. Mike and Corinne shared many adventures and in Corinne’s words, “He changed my life”. Mike changed many lives and will be remembered for his genuine friendship and his willingness to invest in the life of others.
He is survived by his wife, of the home; his son, Aaron Owensby and wife, Tiffany; daughter, Meagan Garibay and husband Sean; step children: Heather Helm and husband Denison; Leeann Wheeler and husband Jerrod and Tanner Shaw; seven grandchildren and a soon to be born grandchild; two great-grandchildren; and an aunt, Betty Jones.
His parents and his sister, Jan King, preceded him in death.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the United Way of Southwest Oklahoma in Mike’s memory.