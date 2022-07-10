Memorial Service for Mike Lipe, 71 of Lawton, will be at 1 p.m., Monday, July 11, 2022, at Whinery Huddleston Chapel, with Rev. Zachary Pruett officiating.
Mike Lipe passed away on Sunday July 3, 2022. Mike was born on Sept. 4, 1950 in Russellville, AR to Barney and Irene Lipe. He grew up in Russellville. He married Vanessa Lewis on Sept. 21, 2013 in Lawton.
Mike had a love for politics to the point he received a bachelor’s degree from Arkansas Tech in political science. If he wasn’t watching politics, then he was watching the Arkansas Razorbacks play football. More than his love of politics and football, he loved his daughter Brandy and the six extra pieces of happiness that she brought into our lives, her husband Jon and their five beautiful children.
Mike was a quiet observer at family gatherings and friendly get togethers, but was good at cutting up and throwing back a few beers.
Mike was a proud member of the Arkansas chapter of the Fraternal Order of Eagles.
He is preceded in death by his father and mother, Barney and Irene Lipe, his brothers: Ralph and Glenn Lipe, and sister Rheba Sparacino, and his son Seth.
He is survived by his wife Vanessa Lipe; daughter and son-in-Law, Brandy and Jon Mccutchen; stepdaughters: Essence Lewis, and Amber Sills, and stepson, Michael Lovette; his grandchildren: Tatiana Lewis; Payden; Brooklynn; Aiden; Ezrah, and Seth Mccutchen.