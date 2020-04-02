Private funeral services for Mike Aguirri will be held 2:00 p.m. Thursday, April 2, 2020 in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home of Snyder Chapel with Dr. Mike Geiger, Headrick, Oklahoma officiating.
Burial will follow in the Fairlawn Cemetery, Snyder, Oklahoma.
Friends may view on Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., and on Thursday from 9:00a.m. — 12:00p.m. at the funeral home. The service may be viewed by following the livestream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Facebook page.
Terry Michael “Mike” Aguirri, 70, Snyder, Oklahoma passed away peacefully on Monday, March 30, 2020 at Integris Baptist Medical Center in Oklahoma City. He was born May 11, 1949 in San Antonio, Texas to Phillip K. and Rachel M. (Perryman) Aguirri. He lived in San Antonio, Texas until 1964, when the family moved to Snyder, Oklahoma. He worked for Joe Toma at Toma’s Grocery store, which is where he met the love of his life, Dominga Cardona. Shortly after they met, Mike made it official and made this young Spanish girls dream come true when he asked her to marry him. They were married May 24, 1967. He then went on to work for John Farris harvesting for several years. After he tired of harvesting, he worked with a construction company building the dam at Tom Steed Lake. Once the dam was completed, Mike and Dominga moved to Lawton where he went to work for Ford Motor Company as a mechanic. As a side job, he would rebuild old cars and trucks with Junior Mendieta. Following his work as a mechanic, he went to work for Goodyear in Lawton. He and Dominga moved back to Snyder, where Mike retired with 30 years of service. He was enjoying the life of a retiree by playing golf with his best buddies Darren and Sharista Cook and spoiling the heck out of all his 20 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. Terry Michael Aguirri left behind one hell of a legacy, not only as a husband, father, papa, brother, uncle and cousin full of love, laughter and tears.
He leaves his wife of 53 years, Dominga “Cardona” Aguirri of the home, his 7 children, Stacie Aguirri Saxon, Kelly Aguirri Sweeting, Sabrine Aguirri Lycett and Kristy Aguirri Combs and husband Ty, all of Snyder, Oklahoma, Ashley Osborn of Yukon, Oklahoma, Timothy Michael Shelton and wife Ashley of Cache, Oklahoma, and Aaron Michael Mitchell and wife Samantha of Lawton. He is also survived by 20 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents, a sister Nancy Aguirri Guzman, great grandson Terry Allen Petro and his son-in-law Russell Lycett.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com.