Private funeral services for Mike Aguirri will be held 2:00 p.m. Thursday, April 2, 2020 in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home of Snyder Chapel with Dr. Mike Geiger, Headrick, Oklahoma officiating.
Burial will follow in the Fairlawn Cemetery, Snyder, Oklahoma.
Friends may view on Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., and on Thursday from 9:00a.m. — 12:00p.m. at the funeral home. The service may be viewed by following the livestream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Facebook page.
Mike Aguirri, 70, Snyder, Oklahoma passed away on Monday, March 30, 2020 in Oklahoma City. He was born May 11, 1949 in San Antonio, Texas to Phillip K. and Rachel M. (Perryman) Aguirri. He married Dominga Cardona on May 24, 1967 in Lawton, Oklahoma. Mike was retired from Goodyear, where he was in process control.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
