Services for Mickey Bartley will be held 2 p.m., Monday, Dec. 21, 2020 at the Apache First Pentecostal Holiness Church with Pastor Les Claborn, officiating. Services are under the direction of the Fletcher Funeral Home. Visitation will be Sunday from 1 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mr. Bartley passed away on Dec. 16, 2020 in Lawton, at the age of 85.
Mickey Doyle Bartley was born Oct. 17, 1935 in Sayre, to Marvin and Ruby (Livingston) Bartley. He was an over the road truck driver for over 50 years. He was able to see 48 out of the 50 states during his career. He drove a truck for Sequoyah Carpet Mills before owing and operating his own company for around 10 years. Mickey taught truck driving school in Ft. Cobb at the Vo-Tech before finishing up his career as a driver for Soldier Express in Lawton.
Mickey is survived by his son, Doyle Bartley and his wife Kathy, of Lawton; his daughter, Debora Bartley, of Apache; three grandchildren: Michael Bartley and his wife Kelly, of Baton Rouge, LA, Misty Kendall and her husband Chris, of Lawton, and Kerry Myers, of Albuquerque, NM; two great-grandchildren: Hannah Bartley, of Baton Rouge, LA and Logan Kendall, of Lawton; three sisters: Marquita Livingston and Jo Ann Varner, of Apache and Pauline Brock, of WA; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Marvin and Ruby Livingston Bartley; four brothers: Charles Livingston, Buddy Livingston, Joel Livingston, and Bennie Bartley; three sisters: Donna Coffin, Neoma Reid, and Charlene Heilman; and his stepfather, Charles Willis Livingston.
Masks are required for all those in attendance.
