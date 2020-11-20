Michelle Renee Evanoff left this earth on Nov. 14, 2020 to walk with her heavenly Father.
Graveside service will be 12 p.m., Monday Nov. 23, 2020, at Highland Cemetery with Maxine Wermy officiating. Burial will follow under the direction of Comanche Nation Funeral Home.
Visitation will be Monday from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m., at the funeral home.
Michelle Renee Lopez was born Jan. 25, 1966 in Lawton, Oklahoma on a cold snow flurry day.
Third daughter born to Belva Ann (Kerchee) and Edward G. Lopez. She had a faith that was undeniable. She was in constant prayer with her Lord talking to him daily seeking His guidance.
Michelle was a loving, kind, generous person who was always ready to help anyone that she could or give you anything she had that she thought you needed. Her early years of schooling were in Lawton before moving and graduating from Geronimo High School, Geronimo, Oklahoma. Michelle worked for Haggar Slacks and Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company before retiring with health issues. She made friends easily and never met a stranger. She was proud of her heritage and a member of the Comanche Nation.
Michelle’s proudest achievement were her three sons and ten grandchildren. They brought her the greatest joy in life. She shared a unique individual bond with each of “the boys” as she called them. She enjoyed spending time with them and their families. Whether it was a ride in the country, swimming at the lake, a bon fire or a good cookout she was always up for a memorable adventure with her children, family or friends. She never hesitated to let her boys or family know she loved them. It wasn’t unusual to get a text or a voice mail from her to simply stating “I Love You” and tell the “others” she loved them too.
Michelle is survived by her three sons and their wives: Nick and Tabitha Lopez of Lawton, Josh and Emily Evanoff of Newkirk, Dylan and Britteny Evanoff of Gilbert, AZ.; two older sisters: Dorene Horton Arnold Evans of Newkirk, Edie Lopez of Lawton; and younger brother Walt Lopez of Lawton. Michelle also shared one of those unique bonds with sister Edie who often helped her navigate life. She is also survived by ex-husband Rocky Evanoff, nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of extended family members. Last and not least is her loyal faithful companion pit bull dog “Cobble”, who she rescued a decade ago and had been with Chelle through thick and thin daily never leaving her side. She loved Cobble and referred to her as the daughter she never had. Cobble will be going to live with her brother Josh and family. Michelle cared for her Mother Belva for years assisting in her daily needs until her Mom’s passing. She also helped care for her cousin LaDonna Jones during her fight with cancer. Again, always willing to contribute hard work and dedication to those she loved.
Michelle was preceded in death by both parents, nephew Tim Horton and Grandmother Lottie Attahvich and Aunt Frieda.
She will be sorely missed by each and every person who loved her dearly. We will cherish every precious memory until we meet again.