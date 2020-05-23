Michelle Ranee Flood Beckham, age 42, went to be with our Lord May 18th, 2020 after battling multiple significant health issues related to an autoimmune disease. Michelle was born May 29, 1977 and grew up in the Lawton/Elgin area of Oklahoma. She was a free-spirited child known for her fun and sassy nature.
The middle child of Lisa and Terry Flood, Michelle loved being around her family and friends and was always protective of those she cared about. After graduating form Elgin High School in 1996, she went on to study at Cameron University. It was there she met the love of her life, Henry Beckham. Eager to begin a life together, Michelle and Henry were married on June 21, 1997. Their marriage was a wonderful partnership where each supported the endeavors of the other. She and Henry were blessed with two amazing children, a son Brandon and a daughter Shelby. Michelle’s life revolved around her children and their happiness was a priority for her. Throughout their childhood she was an active member in the PTA of their school and could always be counted on to help out with school events. Michelle’s love of all children led her to a 13 year career as a substitute teacher for the Putnam City School District.
It was helping children with special needs that brought her the most joy and for whom she was the most passionate. Michelle was an active substitute and volunteer for the special education program at Coronado Heights Elementary. She developed personal relationships with the children and loved assisting them on community outings to places like the grocery store and helping coach them for Special Olympics. Michelle had a heart of gold and the students adored her. She always made a habit of finding former Coronado Hts. students when working at the middle or high school and taking her picture with them. Michelle had a very welcoming personality and would do all she could to make someone feel comfortable. She was a nurturing soul and never wanted anyone to feel left out. Michelle had an effervescent nature and her beautiful smile would light up an entire room. She loved to talk with others but was a good listener as well, and gave back good advice when requested. The world lost a precious being on May 18th and heaven gained a new star in the sky. Michelle’s presence in our lives will never be forgotten and her love will continue to shine in all of the lives she impacted while she was here.
Michelle is preceded in death by her grandmas Blondie and Nanny Jo, her Aunt Sharon, cousin Jake Rivera and son Leland lost during gestation. She is survived by her devoted husband Henry Beckham and children Brandon and Shelby Beckham, parents Lisa and Terry Flood, sister Tiffany Biles and husband Steven, brother Erik Flood and wife Rainbow, nieces Aspen Wright, Bayley Wright, Kristi Flood, and nephews Tristan Flood, Brendon Flood, and Bryson Flood.
A viewing will be held Tuesday, May 26th from 11AM to 3PM, at the Comanche Nation Funeral Home in Lawton, OK and the funeral will be at the same location on Wednesday May 27th at 12PM. The funeral will be followed by a gravesite service in Fletcher, OK. Due to Covid—19 restrictions only 49 people will be allowed in the funeral home for the service and everyone must wear a mask. Any people over this amount are invited to pray during the service from the parking lot and will be allowed to enter the building for a viewing afterwards.