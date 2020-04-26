Michelle Nicole Raleigh, 29, Sterling, Oklahoma passed away unexpectedly on April 21st, 2020 in Sterling, Oklahoma. She was born on May 4th, 1990 to Mike and Dawn (Cox) Julian in Chickasha, Oklahoma. Michelle grew up and attended school in Snyder and graduated from Snyder High School in 2008. She attended Oklahoma State University and worked for a company called Pure Romance that came to be her life work. Michelle met the love of her life and soul mate Manuel Raleigh and they married on February 13, 2015 in Cordell, Oklahoma. Michelle loved her life. She loved her family and her PR sisters. Her laugh was infectious and nearly constant. She had an amazing sense of humor. Her mind was brilliant. Her soul amazing. The love she had for people showed abundantly. Her life was a testament to her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. If you did not know her, you don’t know what you missed! She was deeply loved by her family and all who truly new her. Michelle will be so deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
Survivors include: Husband: Manuel Raleigh and daughter Zoe of the home in Cordell, OK; Mother: Dawn Osborn & husband Robbie of Altus, OK; Father: Mike Julian & wife Kay of Sterling, OKSisters: Megan Melton & husband Scott of Sterling, OK and children Braxdon and Blakely Donna Bradley & husband Ryan of Olustee, OK and children Blevins and Braizly Johnna Milner & husband Josh of Blair, OK and children Bayne and Cameron Katie Bryant & husband Brandon of Cyril, OK and children Kestin and BrylerBrothers: Matthew Turner of Cordell, OK, Zeke Turner of Sentinel, OK; Parents-in-law: Mark Turner & wife Velda of Cordell, OKGrandmother: Mary Lynn Julian; grandparents: Rhonda and Jim Bross of Lyme, CT; Special Cousins: Cody Julian and Travis Julian. Host of other family members and close friends.
Preceded in death by her Daughter: Emily “Truck” and her Grandfather: Eugene Julian
Graveside Service: 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, April 28, 2020 Lone Star Cemetery Rocky, OklahomaJohn Raleigh — Officiating.