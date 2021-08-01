Michelle Ann Goodwin, age 66, passed away unexpectedly on July 7, 2021, at her home in Kyle, Texas. She was born on May 4, 1955, in Dothan, Alabama to Col. Frederick Goodwin and “Sis” (Oliver) Goodwin. She was the youngest child in a loving military family.
Michelle is survived by her sister, Dr. Carole Goodwin of Enid; her brother, Rick (Beverly) Goodwin of Lawton; her nephew, Michael Goodwin of Norman; her niece, Megan (Ryan) Lawrence and their two children: Carter and Ellie of Corvallis, Oregon.
She graduated with degrees from Lawton High School, Lawton; the University of Oklahoma, Norman; Boston College, Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts and St. Edward’s University, Austin, Texas.
She was an active member of St. Christopher’s Church in Austin, Texas where she sang with the choir and attended many adult education programs. Her faith was extremely important to her and she loved her Austin church family.
After graduating with her undergraduate degree from the University of Oklahoma, she worked professionally as a middle school teacher at Christ the King School in Oklahoma City; as a college campus minister at St. Gregory’s University in Shawnee; at St. Thomas More Student parish at the University of Oklahoma, Norman and at the Catholic Center at the University of Texas, Austin. Upon completing a graduate degree in counseling in 2012, she worked as a mental health counselor in Stephenville, Texas; in Round Rock, Texas; in Austin, Texas and until her death in San Marcos, Texas. Throughout her adult life, her consistent and ongoing empathy was offered to all she met...family, friends, students, clients and even the people begging on Austin’s street corners. She was an amazing listener and intently focused on the person she was with as if they were the only human on earth.
Michelle died by suicide and struggled for the past year and a half with the isolation and loneliness of living alone and working at home during the Covid lock-down. Her care, concern and regard for others grew to be overwhelming and she succumbed to a powerful darkness. While we all wish we would have known of the depths of her despair, we know she knew we loved her.
We will forever miss her sparkly eyes, ready smile and hearty laughter. Her life of service was always given for the sake of others and she firmly believed that “not even death can separate us from love because love is of God” (Romans 8:38) So love one another and remember Michelle.
A funeral service was held at St. Christopher’s Church; 8724 Travis Hills Drive; Austin, Texas 78735 on Sunday, July 25, 2021, presided by Rev. Madeline Shelton-Hawley.
A memorial prayer service will be held at the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel; 1502 NW Fort Sill Blvd, Lawton, OK 73507 on Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at 3 p.m. presided by Rev. Bill Pruett.
Final committal will be at sea in Gloucester, Massachusetts later this summer.
In lieu of flowers the family request that donations to go to either:
St. Christopher Church Homeless Outreach c/o Rev. Shelton-Hawley; 8724 Travis Hills Drive; Austin, TX 78735 or St. Gregory’s Abbey c/o Abbot Lawrence; 1900 W. MacArthur; Shawnee, Oklahoma 74804. (Put “Michelle Goodwin” in Memo Line.)
SUICIDE HOT LINE: 800-273-8255