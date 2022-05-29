Funeral service for Michele Beth Pritchett, 64 of Apache, will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 30, 2022 at Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home Chapel.
Michele Beth (Kanny) Pritchett, was born Jan. 3, 1958, and died May 25, 2022.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home.
Viewing will be held on Sunday, May 29, 2022 from Noon to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
A woman of many talents, a soul full of love, and a heart full of passion. Known by many nicknames ranging from Peanut or Mikey to Michele MA Belle, Mimaw and Mom. A beaming sunflower that brought compassion and love to all those who crossed her path. Someone who by any of these names was so sweet, with a spirit who challenged all of us, brought us joy and helped us grow in our personal and faith journeys.
Growing up an Air Force “brat”, Michele was the fifth of six children of Otto and Betty Kanny. Oklahoma became home where she raised her son, Scott Walker Kanny, completed her Master’s in Business Administration, and married the man she loved Hughie “Buddy” Pritchett. Married for 23 years, Michele and Buddy enjoyed their grandchildren, gardens, pets, and each other.
Michele is survived by husband, Hughie “Buddy” Pritchett, and her son, Scott; daughter-in-law, Tiffany, and grandchildren: Taylor Michele; Leea Paige, and Walker Keith Kanny; her stepdaughter, Jennifer; son-in-law, Mike, and grandchildren: Briley; Barren; River; Bam, and Journey Hunter. She is also survived by her sisters: Alicia Nevins and husband Jay, and Sigrid Tiedtke and husband Phillip, as well as brothers Otto and wife Wanda, Kyle and wife Pat, and John and wife Helen Kanny.
She left us way too soon but is no longer burdened with the pains of this mortal world. She has run freely into the arms of our God, full of grace, mercy, and love. She is comforted by those gone before her that have awaited her arrival, and she will continue to bless us with joyous memories.
We miss you dearly, and we will always love you To the Moon and Back!