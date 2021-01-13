Michel “Michael” Williams, 72, went to be with the Lord on Jan. 9, 2021 at the age of 72 years. He was born on Feb. 28, 1948 in the family home in Fletcher, Ok. to Luther “Bud” and Martha Ellen (Sanders) Williams. He spent all of his childhood in Fletcher, where, in his early days, he enjoyed fishing, hunting and spending time with family and friends, and attending church activities as a member of the First Baptist Church. He typically was the source of humor and always enjoyed life. He really enjoyed playing dominoes and laughing as he challenged his opponents.
In 1966 Mike graduated from Fletcher High School and went on to attend Oklahoma Baptist University, and later graduated from Central State University. He got married, and to that union was born a precious baby girl, Jennifer Diane; then later he married Julie Briant, and they were blessed with a lovely daughter, Lindsay Nicole. Years down the road, Mike was blessed with treasured grandchildren: Brianna Nicole and Bryson Andrew Smith and three more cherished grandsons: Bryant James, Grant Michael and Luke Elijah Griffin joined the family. Mike was very proud of his grandchildren.
Mike faced several serious health problems but continued to try to focus on the positives in his life. He battled for years with health issues and no one fought harder to get better than Mike.
Mike worked for many years for the Department of Human Services and took much pleasure in helping improve the lives of others. Mike cared deeply and gave of himself to help those in need.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents, Bud and Ellen Williams; one infant brother, Clyde Luther Williams; another brother, Jerry Williams; and a sister, Ann Beadles.
He is survived by his wife, Julie Williams of the home; daughter and husband, Jennifer and Chad Smith of Bentonville, Ark.; daughter and husband, Lindsay and Michael Griffin of Gilbert , Ariz.; grandchildren: Brianna, Bryson, Bryant, Grant and Luke; a sister, Laura Wray of Chickasha; a brother-in-law, Michael Beadles of Lawton; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Mike extended love and kindness and left a legacy of compassion and care for others. He became a Christian and prepared for his eternity.
A memorial service will follow at a later time to celebrate Mike’s life.
Arraignments are under the direction of Brumley Mills Funeral Home, McAlester.