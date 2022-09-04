Michaela Mahsetky Gutierrez age 63, of Lawton, passed on Aug. 28, 2022. In Oklahoma City with her family by her side.

Funeral Service will be at 11 a.m., Wednesday Sept. 7, 2022 at the Voice of Truth Ministries at 614 SW Park with Pastor Albert DeLeon officiating. Burial will follow at Highland Cemetery under the direction of Comanche Nation Funeral Home.

