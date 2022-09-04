Michaela Mahsetky Gutierrez age 63, of Lawton, passed on Aug. 28, 2022. In Oklahoma City with her family by her side.
Funeral Service will be at 11 a.m., Wednesday Sept. 7, 2022 at the Voice of Truth Ministries at 614 SW Park with Pastor Albert DeLeon officiating. Burial will follow at Highland Cemetery under the direction of Comanche Nation Funeral Home.
Prayer Service will be at 6 p.m., Tuesday Sept. 6, 2022 at Comanche Nation Funeral Home. Visitation will be Tuesday from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the funeral Home.
Michaela was born on March 31,1959 in Lawton to Mack Mahsetky and Madeline Poahway-Spicer.
Michaela was a prayer warrior; she loved to read and write. She published a children’s book named Jummy the Turtle and a CD called Dreams and Testimonies.
She attended Fort Sill Indian School. She was a graduate of the Comanche Nation Tribes first Nursing Program. She went on to work at Memorial Hospital Four West. She also worked at nursing homes caring for the elderly. She had a good heart and had compassion for people. There were many times she and her sister, mother and aunt would sing at funerals to give other families peace for the loss of their loved ones.
They would also pray for people in the hospitals as well as feed and pray for the homeless. She made sure to tell everyone to get ready because Jesus is coming soon.
Survivors include her spouse, Michael Held; three children: Summer Mahsetky; Ariana Gutierrerz, and Jeremy Sheard; three grandchildren: Alissa Red Elk; Tristan Red Elk, and Kylie Red Elk and three great-grandchildren: Mason Bland; Celicia Nolasco-Red Elk, and Elena Bland; siblings: Cheryl Duran; Jackie Mahsetky; Vickie Moffett; Mack Mahsetky Jr., and Donna Birch and aunt Geraldine Poahway Hawkins.
She is preceded in death by her parents: Mack Mahsetky and Madeline Poahway-Spicer; grandparents: Nestler Poahway and Jennie Geimausaddle; sister, Marilyn Mahsetky-Figueroa, and brother; Patrick “NDN Pat” Mahsetky.