Graveside service for Michael Wesley Tannery, 49, of Lawton was at 11 a.m., Saturday, May 1, 2021 in Sunset Memorial Gardens, Lawton.
Burial was under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
Michael Wesley Tannery passed away Thursday, April 28, 2021 at Comanche County Memorial Hospital. He was born on May 28, 1971 to Rosemary and Michael Gilmore in Hamilton, Ohio. He grew up in Lawton and graduated from Eisenhower High School in 1989. He was fun-loving and made everyone smile and feel good.
He worked several jobs, but his favorites were as a travel agent for AAA and Recovery Support Specialist at Taliaferro Community Mental Health Center. He made friends wherever he went. Michael was one of Olivia Newton John’s #1 fans.
He is preceded in death by his grandfather, Edgar Harrison, and half-sister, Dawn Gilmore of Ohio.
He is survived by his mother, Rosemary Tannery, and grandmother, Mary Harrison, of the home; his aunt, Bonita Harrison Gallen and husband John; cousins: Natalie Orlowski and husband Jason and children, Sydney and Samuel; Jonathan Gallen and wife Cindy; Jeremy Gallen, and Christopher Gallen, of Texas; stepsister, Amber Kephart Gates; half-brothers: Gregory and David Gilmore, and half-sister, Theresa Cerna, of Ohio.
He will be terribly missed.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com