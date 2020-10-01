Memorial Service for Michael Wayne “Mike” Johnson will be 10:00 a.m. Friday, October 2, 2020 in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel.
The service may be viewed by following the livestream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Facebook page.
On September 28, 2020 Michael Wayne “Mike” Johnson, 56, Lawton, Oklahoma disrupted Heaven and the Lord knows that Mike is still the loudest one there. Mike was known for being rebellious and he certainly still is. His parents, Jerry Calvin Johnson and Mary Catherine (Knox) Scherber have their hands full.
Mike was born November 15, 1963 in Lawton and was spoiled rotten by his parents and he knew he was the, “apple of their eye”. Mike’s three sisters, Suzie Wong, Tina Johnson and Fayjon Ane Renier all had a special relationship with Mike and each sister has learned what not to do from his past experiences. Mike was a 1982 graduate of Eisenhower High School and a true Eagle fan who loved to remind his sisters about his despise for Lawton High School. Mike was a true Lawton rebel who also lived in Florida and Louisiana. Mike loved to have a good time and had many crazy friends. His fifties were consumed by his three nieces and a nephew when he became a full time sitter and crazy Bubba Mike to Danya, Rylea and Alena Renier. They will never forget how Mike was called their father at school functions and what their mother’s face looked like. Mike was thrown into unclehood with Bren Whisman’s birth and became the coolest uncle ever and nicknamed him Hubba Bubba Bren. His other three nephews, John Schlactun, Victor Wong and Michael Wong missed out on Bubba Mike and got Uncle Mike. Mike will be remembered for his big smile, loud laugh and crazy stories.
