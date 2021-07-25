Michael V. Grill, Sr., 73, died July 22, 2021, at his home in Hoisington. He was born Nov. 28, 1947, in Salina, Kansas, the son of Paul and Hannah (Holcolm) Grill. Michael graduated in 1965, from Fairfield High School, Langdon, Kansas. He then served as a mechanic in the Army during the Vietnam War. He later returned as a civilian to work at Guantanamo Bay Detention Camp as a correctional officer.
On July 19, 1972, he married Dianna Koski in Lawton. She preceded him in death on Feb. 8, 2013.
A resident of Hoisington moving from Great Bend, Michael was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints of Great Bend, Kansas and the V.F.W. #1431 of Salina.
He is survived by three children: Michael V. Grill Jr. and wife, Ashley of Lawton; Brian Grill and wife, Shelby of Royse City, Texas; and Katherine Ashbaugh and husband, Sherman of Great Bend, Kansas; a sister, Shirley Tucker of Hoisington; two nieces: Sarah Yoder, and Annika Koski; 11 grandchildren: Kody; Brian; Brianna; Kaci; Kylie; Kelsey; Emily; Dakota; Rileigh; Brennan; and Harrison; and one great-grandchild, Hazel.
He was preceded in death by his parents and wife.
Visitation will be 1:00 p.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday at Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m., Monday, July 26, 2021, at Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home Chapel, with Bishop Peter Solie presiding.
Graveside service will be 1 p.m., Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at Highland Cemetery, Lawton, Oklahoma, with military honors.
Memorials may be made to the Fast Offering Fund (a food, housing, and utility assistance for those in need), in care of Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home, PO Box 146, Hoisington, KS 67544.