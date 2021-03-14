Funeral service for Michael Thomas Craig will be held at 1 p.m., Monday, March 15, 2021, at First Baptist Church in Chickasha. Rev. Doug Passmore will officiate. The funeral will be live-streamed at fbcchickasha.org.
Michael Thomas Craig passed away peacefully on March 9, 2021 at 4:51 a.m., after a 13 day long battle caused by a tractor/hay accident. Mike began his life on Nov. 13, 1956 in Lawton to his parents Cleo and Lucille Craig and his brother CL Craig.
Mike attended school in Lawton public schools through high school and graduated from MacArthur High School in 1975. Through school he was involved with Biology Club, VICA, Key Club and Thespians. After high school, he worked part-time at Fairmont Dairy while he attended Cameron University where he met his wife Jayne Mays at the Baptist Student Union. They married June 2, 1978 and he continued his studies until he began working at Pepsi Cola.
Mike was involved with Kiwanis while living in Lawton. He and his wife moved to Ada and worked for Pepsi Cola, extending their family with a baby girl named Becky. Mike’s dad felt Ada was too far to see his granddaughter Becky, so with little notice, transferred Mike and family to Chickasha Pepsi Cola. They lived there until 2004. While in Chickasha, God blessed them with a son, Chad Craig and later granddaughter Madison Craig. Mike participated with Rotary Club, served on the Grady County Fair Board, served as a Security Bank Board Member, participated with Grady County Horse Club and was a Parent of the Chickasha FFA Chapter. He was also a member of First Baptist Chickasha.
In 2004 they moved to Oklahoma City due to his job at Walmart and became involved with Mustang Schools. He later became a hotshot driver with his wife Jayne. This was one of his favorite things to do. He loved to get in his pickup and just ride.
His other love was Limousin cattle. He enjoyed helping Becky with her livestock and watching Madison show her heifers. He also loved spending time with his grandson Chance, aka Wiggles. He would often say it was like having a little Chad all over again.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the El Reno FFA Program. Make checks payable to El Reno Public Schools and mail to PO Box 580, El Reno, OK 73036.
Entombment will be in the Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery Mausoleum in Lawton. Services are under the direction of McRay Funeral Home in Chickasha.