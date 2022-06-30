Funeral for Michael Smith will be at 2:30 p.m., Thursday, June 30, 2022, at Lawton Maranatha 1203 NW 63rd Street Lawton, with Pastor Bethany officiating.
Michael S. Smith was born on June 9, 1980 to Kathie L. Key in Albuquerque, New Mexico. He met and married Leslie A. Smith in 2011 and the marriage was blessed with a family union totaling three children and four grandbabies.
He was the most loving and caring person you could have ever met in this world. He had the most beautiful blue crystal eyes that could light up anywhere he went and his smile was one of those smiles you couldn’t help but to look at because it was one of the most prettiest smiles that sparkled when he did.
He loved his wife Leslie Smith. There were like two peas in a pod. There were inseparable. He adored all of his Patco family and friends so much. He loved to work his tail off. It was apart of who he was. He was such a warrior. He fought and he never gave up. He is so so loved. He is our Special Angel!
Michael Smith departed this life on Friday, June 24, 2022 in Lawton. His legacy lives through his wife Leslie Smith, his two sons: David and Christopher; his daughter Veronica; his father, Randy and mother, Michelle; four grandkids: Charles, Kaden, Justin and Mariyah; his niece Corina, his four brothers: Chris, Josh, Randy and Tyler; his sister, Angelica, and a host of family and friends ensuring his legacy for many more generations.