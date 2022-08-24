Michael Samuel Murray, 85, was born on Dec. 11, 1936, in Dallas, TX, to Samuel and Sue (Ferguson) Murray. He died Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, surrounded by his wife and children at United Regional Hospital in Wichita Falls following a lengthy illness.
Mr. Murray’s memorial service will be held in the chapel of Lunn’s Funeral Home at 2 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022 with Dr. Bob McCartney, pastor of First Baptist Church officiating, and the Reverend Michael Hansen, pastor of First Presbyterian Church, assisting. The family will receive friends at a visitation following the service. Arrangements are under the direction of Lunn’s Colonial Funeral Home.
Mike’s childhood was spent chasing golf balls lost and left behind by the golfers playing at Kessler Park in Oak Cliff, across the street on Kessler Parkway from where the family made their home. His affinity for chasing balls developed into a lifelong hobby as he spent many hours through the years playing golf at every opportunity! He graduated from Sunset High School in Oak Cliff in 1954 and he and Mary Fern Bryant were married in June of that year. Three children were born to their union: Michelle Fern, Rene Gail, and Bryan Leon.
In 1989 Mike and Carlana Fitch were married in the First Baptist Church of Lawton, where they made their home until moving to Wichita Falls in January 1994. They celebrated 33 years of marriage on July 29, 2022. With his marriage to Carlana, Mike gained two ‘children by love’ Steven Nelson Williams and Lynna Lee Cherry.
Mike was the ultimate salesman during his life. As a young man he worked for Sears and Roebuck in Dallas in the paint and wallpaper department. He then became a paint and undercoating specialist for Cook Paint Company in Dallas and later for Technical Coatings in Lubbock. At the time of his move to Wichita Falls, he was employed by Bell Processing where he oversaw the placement and servicing of industrial cardboard compactors and recycling products. From 2000 until his retirement in 2008, he worked for Combined Insurance Company.
Mike had a strong Christian faith and was a member of the First Baptist Church in Wichita Falls where he and Carlana attended until his health no longer allowed him to do so. In the late 1990’s he was involved in the construction and tear down of the church’s annual Living Christmas Tree each year and he worked with a team of men in the church who were involved in helping with home repairs and projects benefiting elderly church members. These were jobs that he enjoyed immensely and looked upon as ways of using his talents in construction and home improvement to help others.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents, Sam and Sue Murray; his son Bryan Leon and his daughter, Rene Gail Estes.
He is survived by his wife Carlana of Wichita Falls, TX; his daughter, Michelle Fern Ingraham of Oklahoma City; his two children by marriage: Steven Nelson Williams and his wife Libby of Plano, TX, and Lynna Lee Cherry of Charleston, SC; his grandson, David Ingraham, of Tulsa; his granddaughters: Carlie Sparks of Oklahoma City; Shellie Rodriguez of Kansas, and Lindsay Kay Williams, also of Oklahoma City, as well as seven great-grandchildren. Also surviving him are his sister, Suzanne Murray of North Richland Hills and a brother-in-law and his wife, Fred and Natalie Fitch of Lawton.
For those desiring, memorials in Mike’s name may be made to the Arts Council of Wichita Falls, 1300 Lamar St., Wichita Falls, TX 76301-7031.