Michael Samuel Murray, 85, was born on Dec. 11, 1936, in Dallas, TX, to Samuel and Sue (Ferguson) Murray. He died Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, surrounded by his wife and children at United Regional Hospital in Wichita Falls following a lengthy illness.

Mr. Murray’s memorial service will be held in the chapel of Lunn’s Funeral Home at 2 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022 with Dr. Bob McCartney, pastor of First Baptist Church officiating, and the Reverend Michael Hansen, pastor of First Presbyterian Church, assisting. The family will receive friends at a visitation following the service. Arrangements are under the direction of Lunn’s Colonial Funeral Home.