Michael Ray 'Mike' Childers Dec 16, 2021 Michael Ray Childers "Mike" age 55 of Lawton, passed away on Dec. 2, 2021.Mike was born on March 21, 1966 in Fort Benning, Georgia to Daniel and Christel Childers. Mike and his family moved to Lawton in 1974 where Mike made lifelong friendships and loved playing baseball.When Mike was 19 he moved to Amana, Iowa where he found two of his favorite hobbies, hunting wild mushrooms and playing guitar, Mike played in a garage band for many years.Mike is preceded in death by parents, Daniel and Christel Childers and daughter, Hailey Mae Kruse.Mike leaves behind a son, Baily Kruse of Newton, Iowa and brother, Danny, of Lawton, and a sister, Carmen Korynta and husband Chris of Erwin, NC and many nieces and nephews and cousins.We will have a Celebration of Life at the Hilton Garden Inn, The Bison Room, 135 NW 2nd St, Lawton, Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021 at 11 a.m.