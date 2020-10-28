Michael Ray Love was born on November 29, 1962, in Anadarko, Oklahoma to Raymond James and Betty Jo (Threlkeld) Love. He finished his earthly journey on Sunday, October 25, 2020, at his home with family at his side.
Funeral services are scheduled for Saturday, October 31, at 1:00 P.M. at Apache’s First Baptist Church with Pastor Kerry Glasgow, Velma Baptist Church, officiating, assisted by Pastor John Syverson. Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to Crews Funeral Home.
Family visitation will be Friday, October 30, from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at the funeral home.
Mike graduated from Apache High School with the Class of 1982. He continued his edu-cation in Diesel Mechanics at Caddo Kiowa Technology Center in Fort Cobb.
He was employed by the City of Apache for 20 years, working in all areas — street, water, and cemetery. Mike served as Mayor of Apache from April 2019 until his passing. He also served on the ASCOG Board in Duncan and as the captain of the Apache Volunteer Fire Department. In his early working career he built stock trailers, worked at the Sale Barn and for Tom Gilliam at his hog farm. Mike was also named 2005 Man of the Year for Apache. Mike was currently employed as Senior Environmental Field Technician for the Phoenix Group, even as he battled cancer.
Mike rode bulls in his younger days. He enjoyed going to the livestock shows with his children. His favorite pastimes included going fishing and spending time at the lake, playing spades and dominoes, attending rodeos, and collecting Hot Wheels. He loved watching his grandchildren play sports.
He touched many hearts and always tried to brighten everyone’s heart. Mike fought cancer for the past three years and was determined to beat it. Many people that he loved and cared for were able to see him in his final days and he was able to finally be at peace.
Mike is survived by his father, Raymond Love; daughters: April Burkhart, Shelby Love, Amber and husband J Murray; 10 grandchildren: Jacob White, Cody White, Baleigh Burkhart, Chasydi Ireland, Macalah Burkhart, Brennan Burkhart, Payton Fountaine, Miles Warren, Mason Burkhart, Michael Ray Love II; brother, Charley Love and Galia Phillips of Apache; sister, Debbie Love of Apache; half brother, Patrick (Popa) Raymond of Kentucky; half sisters, Petra and husband Kenneth Roumillat of Lawton , Phyllis Raymond, of Kentucky; many nieces and nephews; and his significant other, Karen Ritter of Apache.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Betty Jo Love, in 2018; grandparents: Raymond and Maggie Threlkeld, Jim and Nelda Love; and aunts: Donna Ware, Martha Gibson.
Online condolences can be made to the family at www.crewsfh.com.