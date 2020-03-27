Michael Ray Howeth, age 71, longtime Altus, Oklahoma resident and former Altus Police Assistant Chief, passed away Monday, March 23, 2020 at Jackson County Memorial Hospital in Altus.
Mike was born in Lawton, Oklahoma on May 17, 1948 to his parents James Eldon Howeth and Dorothy May (Brown) Howeth. Mike was raised in Altus where he was a proud graduate from Altus High School. He married Brenda (Williams) Howeth in 1966 and they enjoyed over 46 years of marriage until her death in 2012. Mike began his career with the Altus Police Department on January 1, 1971. He was promoted to Lieutenant in August of 1981 and later became the Plans and Operations Officer. He was promoted to Captain in 2003 and obtained the rank of the Assistant Chief of the Altus Police Department on July 1, 2003 until his retirement on May 31, 2006. Mike continued in that position as the civilian assistant Chief of Police from May 31, 2006 until June 1, 2010. Mike served 39.5 years of his life and we are all indebted to his service to the Altus Police Department and the Altus community. Mike was a C.L.E.E.T. certified firearms instructor and he served as a firearms range master for fifteen years.
Mike was a member of the St. Paulâ€™s Episcopal Church in Altus. On June 12, 2015 Mike married his current spouse Marty Howeth. He enjoyed fishing and hunting and many other outdoor activities, but most of all, Mike enjoyed being with his family and friends. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather and he always wore a smile and he had a twinkle in his eyes. Mike was loved and respected by many for his caring nature and he will be deeply missed.
Preceded in death by his wife Brenda Howeth; his parents James Eldon and Dorothy May Howeth; and his infant daughter, Tammy Howeth.
Mike is survived by his wife Marty Howeth of the home; his son, Mark Howeth and wife Stephanie of Lavon, Texas; his daughter, Lisa Ishcomer of Frederick, Oklahoma; his brother, Donald Howeth of Duncan; six grandchildren, Matt Howeth, Haley Howeth, Madisyn Howeth all of Lavon, Texas; Tyler Davis and wife Brooke-lynn, Dylan Davis, and Ryan Davis all of Altus; two great grandchildren, Dante Davis and Kazuto Davis and great granddaughter Amara Davis coming in April; as well as numerous other family members, co-workers, fellow law enforcement officers, and many dear friends.
Viewing hours will be from 10:00 am until 5:00 pm on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 and Thursday, March 26, 2020 from 10:00 am until 5:00 pm at Lowell-Tims Funeral Home in Altus with 10 people or less at a time.
There will be no services at Lowell-Tims Funeral Home due to the current Governor’s orders. The only services will be graveside service (family only).
Graveside Funeral services will be at 2:00 pm on Friday, March 27, 2020 at 2:00 at the Altus City Cemetery with honors rendered by the Altus Police Honor Guard.
If you would like to show your respect to Mike Howeth, there will be individuals lining the roadway between Lowell-Tims Funeral Home and the Altus City Cemetery.
The procession will be from Lowell-Tims Funeral Home, 1100 East Tamarack Road, east to North Park Lane, then south on North Park Lane to the Altus City Cemetery east on Falcon Road.
Memorial donations may be made to the St. Paulâ€™s Episcopal Church Alter Flower Fund, 721 North Thomas Street, Altus, OK 73521 in remembrance of Mike Howeth.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Lowell-Tims Funeral Home and Crematory, Altus.
