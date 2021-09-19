Michael R. Lowery, age 61, lost his battle with cancer on Aug. 14, 2021. Mike was born in Wurzburg, Germany to William C. (deceased) and Hildegard Lowery.
Mike is survived by his wife, Kemberly J. Mann and daughter Caitlin M. Mann Lowery; his siblings: William (Joan); Danie (Louise); George (Karen); William Charles (Irmgard) deceased; Terry; and Cynthia Shirley (Roland). He has many nieces and nephews.
He was raised in Lawton. Mike attended B.C. Swinney Elementary, Tomlinson Jr High, and Lawton Senior High. He served in the United States Army from 1981 to 1996. After his military career, Mike continued to serve his country as a civilian with the Department of Defense for over 20 years. Mike was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed going hunting and fishing whenever he had the opportunity.
A celebration of Mike’s life will be held 10 a.m. 27, Sept. 2021, in Arlington, VA.
In Lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made in his memory to Army Emergency Relief or to Stand up to Cancer.
