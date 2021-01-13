Michael Nathaniel Leader, 77, of Lawton went to be his Lord and Savior on Saturday Dec. 19, 2020.
Michael was born May 1, 1944 in Shawnee to Edward Robert and Harriet Louise (Moore) Leader.
Michael married the love of his life Thomascina Tsoodle on Dec. 2, 1995 they just celebrated their 25-year anniversary.
Michael joined the US Navy Jan. 5, 1965 in Oklahoma City. He entered as a seaman, he was honorably discharged on Dec. 13, 1968 in Charleston, S.C. as an ETN2. Michael received the National Defense medal, Good Conduct Medal, European service cross and the Suez Canal award. He served aboard the USS SEMMES (DDG18) he served overseas 1966, 1967 and 1968. He completed his Navy Training Course Certificate for Military Requirements PO 3 and 2 for the rating Petty Officer Third and Second Class on March 1965. He also completed training for Electronics Technician 3 for the rating of Electronics Technician Third Class in June 1965.
Michael is survived by: his wife Thomascina (Tsoodle) Leader of the home; sons: Jason Leader, and Shan Gachot; daughter, Lynn Gachot Munoz; sister, Lavada Weaver and granddaughter, Kelsey Leader Molley.
He is preceded in death by parents, Edward and Harriet Leader; brothers: Joe and Tom Leader.
Services for Michael Leader were Dec. 22, 2020 at Elk Creek KCA Cemetery under the direction of Comanche Nation Funeral Home.