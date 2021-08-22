Graveside service for Michael Lewis Horton will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021 at Sunset Memorial Gardens with Rev. Dave Menge, Pastor of Western Hills Christian Church officiating.
Arrangements are under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
Michael Lewis Horton, 63, Arlington, Texas passed away Monday, Aug. 9, 2021 in Mansfield, Texas. He was born May 12, 1958 in Lawton, to Lewis Van “Butch” Horton and Patricia (Glandon) Horton Sharpe. Michael grew up in Lawton and graduated from Eisenhower High School in 1976. He attended Oklahoma State Technical Institute graduating in 1979 with a degree in Electronic Engineering. Michael married Sherry Barron in 1987 and later divorced but they remained close friends. Michael has lived in Arlington, Texas for the past 34 years. Michael played league baseball in Arlington until the age of 40 and flew commercial drones. He loved all sports and his favorite team was the Dallas Cowboys. He was a kind and caring person and was known to help the elderly on his street with any issues they may have had. He will be missed by all who knew him.
Michael is survived by his mother; brother, Mark (Susan) Horton; sister, Janet (Jim) Crow; nephews: Justin (Wanda) Crow and Matt Crow; nieces: Crystal (Eddy) Young and Nikki (Mason) Martin.
He is preceded in death by his father, step father, Bill R. Sharpe, paternal grandparents, Robert and Elizabeth Horton and maternal grandparents, Pearl and Cecil Glandon.
