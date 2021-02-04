Michael Leo Onco Sr., 70, passed away on Jan. 12, 2021 in Lawton.
Mr. Onco was born on Sept. 21, 1950 in San Antonio, Texas to Juanita Olive Howlingcrane Onco Tahah, father Curtis Onco Sr.
He was a Vietnam Veteran and 30 plus years sober. Being sober encouraged Mike to become a Substance Abuse Counselor where he first worked for the CNA Tribe. He later then moved to Florida in 1996 where he worked for the Seminole Tribe of Florida for Family Services as a Substance Abuse Counselor where he was recently retired.
He is survived by his son, Michael Leo Onco Jr., five grandchildren: Michael Leo Onco III; Selena Alyissa Onco-Anchilta; Chaska Nodin Osceola-Onco; Leo Joel Osceola-Onco; and Keithana Olive Osceola-Onco; three great-grandchildren: Nicole Onco-Anchilta; Seneca Onco; and Ivory Onco; and four sisters: Pam Lunceford; Sharon Onco-Komahcheet; Anita Mack; and Terry Mack.
Michael is preceded in death by his mother, Juanita Olive Howlingcrane Onco Tahah; father, Curtis Onco Sr., his brothers: Curtis Pete Onco Jr., Mitchell Gary Onco and sister Ouida Sue Onco.
The graveside service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021 at 11 a.m., at Mt. Scott KCA Cemetery. Burial is under the direction of Comanche Nation Funeral Home.