A visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Aug. 17, 2021 at Downs Funeral Home. Burial will be held at 9:30 a.m., Aug. 19, 2021 at the Dallas-Ft. Worth National Cemetery.
Michael Larry Rowe was born on Aug. 15, 1948 in Fayetteville, North Carolina to William Ned Rowe and Rita Mary Mahoney and passed away Aug. 13, 2021 at Good Shepherd Medical Center in Longview, Texas.
He loved hunting, fishing and playing golf in his younger years. He retired from Joy Global in May of 2019. He loved nature, being outdoors and especially loved feeding the birds. He was very particular about the upkeep of his yard. He enjoyed picking on his grandkids and spending time with them and loved his family very much.
He is survived by his loving wife, Peggy; his children: Sherry Ann Hussey and husband, Danny and Donna Dalrymple and spouse, Jonathon; six grandchildren: Kaitlyn Karkoska and spouse, Austin; Michael Carney; Seth Dalrymple; Annelise Dalrymple; Elijah Dalrymple and Joshua Dalrymple; two great-grandchildren: Annabelle Karkoska and Evalyn Karkoska; two sisters: LInda Marsh and spouse Ronnie and Debbie Rowe; four nephews and other family and friends.
He is preceded by his parents; his sister Sherry Ann Rowe; two grandchildren: Lizel Rowe and Andrew Dalrymple.