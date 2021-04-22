Michael L. Hoppmann, 80 of Lawton, was born on Feb. 24, 1941 to Marion and Lillian Hoppmann. Michael passed away on April 17, 2021. Michael heard his country call and served 21 years in the U.S. Army. He received a Bronze Star and the Honorable Order of Saint Barbara during his service. His hobbies include r/c planes, model railroads and electronics. His first love was his family, he was a loving husband, father and grandfather.
Michael is preceded in death by his wife Maria Pfeiffer Hoppmann; his parents, Marion L. Hoppmann and Lillian Platte Hoppmann and one sister, Carol Harris.
Michael is survived by his son, Michael L. Hoppmann Jr. and wife Namhui K. Hoppmann of Killeen, Texas; daughter, Diane Hoppmann of Lawton; grandchildren: Christian Diaz of Lawton; Erik Robertson of Hutto, Texas; Aryanna T. Hoppmann of Killeen, Texas; Michael L. Hoppmann III of Lawton; Michelle L. Robertson of Denver, Colorado; three great-grandchildren; 2 brothers: Robert Hoppmann of Cary, North Carolina and David Hoppmann of Cary, North Carolina; and a sister, Nancy Overstreet of Savannah, Georgia.
Funeral services for Michael L. Hoppmann will be on Thursday, April 22, 2021 at 9 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church, interment will follow at Fort Sill National Cemetery under the direction of Whinery-Huddleston.
Online tributes may be left for the family at www.whineryhuddleston.com