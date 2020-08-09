Michael Jason Zwaan passed away August 5, 2020. Michael was born in Lawton on June 23, 1974. He attended Brockland Elementary School, Swinney Elementary School, Tomlinson Junior High School, Lawton High School and Great Plains VoTech. Michael worked various jobs as a plumber, roofer and in the oil fields. He worked for Unit Drilling, Ford Roofing, City of Lawton, and Pippin Brothers. Michael enjoyed painting, playing guitar, Harley Davidsons, and the Atlanta Falcons.
He is survived by his daughter Macy Zwaan, his parents Robert and Susan Zwaan, his brother and sister-in-law Casey and Shelby Zwaan, his sister and brother-in-law Amy and Dan Frank, his nieces Aspen Zwaan and Bailey Frank, his nephews Aiden Zwaan and Gunner Frank, his aunts and uncles Beth and JR. Mathews, Alida and George Gregory, Gypsy and Harry Zwaan, Emily and Casey Zwaan, and Wendy Zwaan, and cousins Sarah Winbourn, Sean Mathews, Thomas Mathews, Scott Meier, Stephen Meier, Camille Zwaan, Claire Zwaan and Heidi Kostin. He was preceded in death by his grandparents Floyd and Vera Graves and Henry and Margaret Zwaan, his aunts Freeda Winbourn and Kathy Meier, and his cousin Seneca Mathews.
The family plans a private memorial service.
In lieu of flowers please donate to the American Heart Association.