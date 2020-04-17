Michael James “Mike” Green, 66, Temple, OK
A Memorial Service will be announced and held at a later date. Arrangements with Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home in Walters.
Mike was born July 26, 1953 in Port Angeles, Washington and departed this life in Temple, OK on April 14, 2020.
Mike was the son of Floyd Buster Green and Mildred Haynes Green. He graduated from Lawton High in 1972, then joined the army in 1973. He was honorably discharged in 1976.
Mike worked several years in construction as a Pipefitter, one of his most proud jobs was the opportunity to work with NASA, building a launch pad. He later retired as a Peace Officer from Allred Correctional Facility in 2018. Mike enjoyed spending time with his beloved dog, Blackie.
Mike is survived by his sister, Vicki Tuma, Lawton, OK; two sons, Michael James Green and wife Julie, Cache, OK and Floyd Buster Green and wife Megan of Stratford, OK; 4 grandchildren, Thomas Green, Lauren Green, Gavin Green and Kortni Green; two nieces, Donna Jo and Patsy Powell; 3 nephews, Phillip Morgan, Christopher Stewart, and Robert Stewart; great nephew, Joshua Stewart.
Mike is preceded in death by his parents, Floyd Buster and Mildred Green; a son, Thomas Green; and a sister, Floy Jo Morgan.