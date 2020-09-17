Funeral service for Michael J. Wainscott, 66, of Lawton will be at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home Chapel with Nick Hutchins, officiating.
Mr. Wainscott passed away on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 in Yukon, Oklahoma.
Burial will be at Highland Cemetery.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions masks and social distancing are required.
Viewing will be held on Thursday, September 17, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. and Friday, September 18, 2020 from 8:00 a.m until 9:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Michael was born on October 10, 1953 in Lawton, Oklahoma to Ollie and Audrey (Garrison) Wainscott. He grew up in the Rush Springs/Sterling area and graduated form Eisenhower High School. He worked as a painter and cut hay. He also worked for a while at Jim Lien Auto Body Shop. He then began his career at Goodyear Tire and Rubber in 1979 and retired in 2014. Michael married Vickie Daugherty on June 22, 1973 at Fort Sill, Oklahoma and they made Lawton their home. He loved to golf, fish, and hunt and anything to do with boots, chaps, and cowboy hats including horse riding. He enjoyed going to the movies with his friends. He was a volunteer firefighter at Medicine Park. Michael attended Medicine Park First Baptist Church and was a member of Calvary Baptist Church. He was the best Father and Papa in the whole world.
He is survived by his loving family, Wife of 47 years, Vickie Wainscott, of the home; his son, Jeffrey Wainscott, of Lawton, OK; two daughters and sons in law, Kimberly and Tim Sammons, of Lawton, OK and Michele and Shane Carroll, of Eucha, OK; two brothers and a sister in law, Gary and Armeldia Wainscott, of Duncan, OK and Herman Wainscott, of Fayetteville, AR; his sister, Colleen Hudson, of Fayetteville, AR; his grandchildren and spouses, Kourtney and Camden Brown, Lacey Hoon, Kaitlyn Sammons, Keagan Hoon, Tanner and Kaylynn Sammons, Karley Sammons, Presley Hoon, Natalie Wainscott, Annisten MacArthur, and Lawless Wainscott; his great grandchildren, Hayden Brown, Kynleigh Brown, and Olivia Brown; his nieces and nephews and their spouses, Donnie and Dawn Wainscott, Wes and Angela Wainscott, Steve and Lori McLain, Jerry McLain, Susan and Rick Streety, and Ricky McLain; and numerous great nieces and great nephews.
He was preceded n death by his parents; brothers, Kenneth McLain and Donnie Ray Wainscott; and his sister, Linda Jones.
An online guestbook and sympathy cards are available at GrayFuneral.com.