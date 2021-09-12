Memorial service will be held on Sept. 18, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Walters United Methodist Church for Michael Channing Gibson who was born July 2, 1970, in Lawton and departed this life on Aug. 24, 2021, in Lubbock, Texas. He was the child of Janis Currell Poe and Mike Gibson.
Michael was a 1988 graduate of Walters High School. He enlisted in the U. S. Navy and served on a submarine. He was then sent to the US Naval Academy Prep School, Newport, RI until his Congressional appointment to the United States Naval Academy, Annapolis, MD, where he studied economics and served as class president his Junior year, graduating as an Ensign, in 1996. Michael then served at LT Junior grade, assigned to the John L. Hall ( FFG-32) in Mobile, AL before being promoted to Lieutenant, serving in the Washington Naval Yard.
After his tour of duty, he lived in New York City, working for Jones Lang Lasalle, serving as property manager for 7 Hanover St. While assigned to this building, Michael was an eyewitness to the 9/11 attacks and for weeks he hiked from his apartment down to the building to supply engineers with food and water and to secure it until normal operations could resume. Because of his dedication, he was recognized as property manager of the year by Jones Lang Lasalle and was later promoted to Vice President and Group Manager.
Michael relocated to Dallas in 2005 where he was Vice President, Asset Manager Office and Land and Development for Highgate Holdings. He then established his own company, becoming an owner/partner in Reef Points Advisors, a Commercial Real Estate Investment and Asset Management Company. He remained there until 2021 continuing to manage and develop properties in the Dallas and Lubbock area.
It was in Dallas he met Kevin Bayley. The pair married on Aug. 27, 2015, in Dallas, and lived happily in the Oak Cliff area. Along the way they acquired Irish setter, Luke, and Clifford “the big red dog”. In 2020 they all moved to Lubbock so Michael could pursue other business interests, including apartments near Texas Tech. Kevin and Michael worked from home during the pandemic. They then acquired a third Irish setter, Richard!
The couple traveled extensively during their time together until the pandemic hit. They visited Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay, Colombia, Spain, Mexico, and Turks & Caicos, among other exotic places.
Preceding him in death are his grandparents, Ralph and Pauline Currell and A.L. and Virginia Jo “Ginger” Gibson, Uncle Arthur Don Gibson and cousin, Patrick Dwyer. Michael was a much loved first grandchild in the Currell-Hysaw family and doted on by all his grandparents and great-grandparents.
Michael is survived by his husband, Kevin Bayley; parents, and brother, Warren Gibson, and Warren’s daughter Joelle. Also surviving is his sister-in-law and her husband, Lisa and Shawn Goff and nephews: Michael Goff; Samuel Goff; Benjamin Goff and Joseph Goff. In addition are aunts: Susan Hollis; Cindy Pauchey; Sherri Currell; and uncles: Tommy Currell and Steve Hollis. Also surviving are his step-father, Donnie Poe, and Donnie’s daughter, Jennie Poe, and granddaughter, Cyanne Crawford. He is survived by cousins Scott Gibson, Blake Hollis, Whitney Longmire, Russell Smith, Audra Castle, and Cayman Currell. He was very close to his Dwyer cousins, aunts and uncles. Janice and Mike McKee, Geogene and Michael Dwyer, MaryLou and Gary Schlottach, Lee Ann and Bob Blackburn, and cousins, Caroline Gilley, Sara Lane, Claire Francisco, Maura D’Amour, Meg Aery, Eric Ingle, and Erin Bethany. In addition, Michael leaves behind dear friends, Mary Vargas, who helped him in good times and bad during his life in Texas and Arlene Blair, who guided him and kept him on an even keel in New York City.
According to his wishes, Michael’s final resting place will be at sea near his beloved Annapolis.
Michael leaves numerous friends throughout the country, from his Walters friends, Navy buddies and their spouses, to friends and colleagues in Texas, New York City and all over the country. He will be sorely missed by family and friends. His generous spirit lives on in those left behind. Memorial contributions can be made to nationalcasagal.org.
Fair winds and following seas, Michael.
MASKS ARE MANDATORY