A graveside service for Michael Wilk, 70, of Fletcher, will be held 9 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020 at the Fort Sill National Cemetery under the direction of the Fletcher Funeral Home. A memorial service will follow the burial at 10 a.m. at the Fletcher First Baptist Church. Visitation will be held Sunday from 1 p.m. until 8 p.m. and Monday and Tuesday from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Michael Wilk passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020 after an eight year battle with Parkinson’s Disease and ALS. Mike was born June 8, 1950 to George Joseph and Amabile Garatti Wilk. Mike graduated from Pocono Central Catholic School in Cresco, PA in 1968. He joined the Air Force April 17, 1969. He completed basic training at Nellis AFB in Las Vegas, NV and was sent to Lowery AFB Denver, CO then on to TAKHLI AFB in Thailand. Mike received an honorable discharge on March 30, 1973. He was in the oil and gas industry for around 40 years. His work allowed him to travel across the United States conducting front end services for seismic companies. Mike was respected by all who knew him, many of whom became lifelong friends. Mike was an avid outdoorsman who loved snow skiing, golfing, fishing, and biking. His greatest passion was spending time with his wife Kathy and their children: Brandon, Katy, Jamie, and Bryan and their grandchildren: Avery, Emma, and Reid. He will be remembered as a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, uncle, son, brother, and great friend. He will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his wife Kathy, of the home; two sons: Brandon Wilk, of Scottsdale, AZ and Bryan Vaughn and his wife Lauren, of Lawton; two daughters: Katy Jacobi and her husband Brian, of Sterling and Jamie Vaughn, of Fletcher; three grandchildren: Avery, Emma, and Reid Jacobi; his brother, Henry Wilk and his wife Linda; two sisters: Amelia Polis and her husband Joseph and Anna Grillot and her husband Stephen; and several nieces and nephews.
He was proceeded in death by his parents: George and Amabile Wilk and his 2 nephews: Charles Andrus Jr. and Ryan Wilk.