Michael Francis O’Bryan Jr., 54, of Lawton, Oklahoma, passed away suddenly on October 5. Michael was predeceased by LTC Michael Francis O’Bryan, father and Suzanne Glancy O’Bryan, mother; paternal grandparents Francis and Mildred O’Bryan and maternal grandparents Hubert and Eileen Glancy. He is survived by daughters Kayleigh and Aidan O’Bryan; siblings Meg O’Bryan Cox, Maureen O’Bryan Keller, Kathleen O’Bryan Wirebaugh, Kevin O’Bryan and Colleen O’Bryan Alexander; nieces Sarah Cox Schapansky, Nicole Wilson and nephews Zachary Keller, Steven Wilson, Ryan Cox, Dane Keller, Wesley Keller, Evan Keller and Tanner John Campos.
The family is planning a celebration of life in the Spring.