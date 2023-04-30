Michael Earl Ellis was born June 17, 1940, to Morton and Maggie Ellis in Indianapolis, Indiana.
He grew up a member of South Calvary Baptist Church in Indianapolis, and was most recently associated with the Galilee Missionary Baptist Church in Lawton.
Mike attended school in Indianapolis and graduated from Harry E. Wood High School before joining the military.
Michael’s career specialties included Military Police, Cannon and Missile Artillery; and his assignments included Vietnam, Thailand, Philippines, Korea, and various stateside installations. Mike also had the distinction of serving with the Army’s first Sky Marshall Unit; and he retired from the United States Army in 1982 at Fort Sill a First Sgt. with over 20 years of service. Mike continued to serve with Civil Service, in Fort Sill’s Housing Division, from which he also retired. After government service, in 2011, he joined the Volunteer workforce at the Fort Sill National Cemetery in Elgin.
He was a Lifetime member of Mistletoe Lodge #31, a member of Golden Limit Consistory #133, and Past Potentate of Menes Shrine Temple #32, all in Lawton. Mike was also a Lifetime member and Imperial Ambassador-at-Large of the Ancient Egyptian Arabic Order Nobles Mystic Shrine of North and South America and Its Jurisdictions, Inc. During his time in the Lawton-Fort Sill community, Mike had membership in several Veteran, Civic and Social organizations...VFW (Post 1193), American Legion (Post 306), NAACP and Top Hats, to name a few.
Mike, in his day, was quite outgoing and had many long-time friends and an enormous number of Facebook friends. He was a very fashionable dresser. He always had hats, socks and shoes to match every colorful outfit. He loved to ‘strut-his-stuff!’
Michael departed this life on April 16, 2023, at the age of 82 years old, in Oklahoma where he had lived most of his adult life.
Michael was preceded in death by his mother, Maggie Ellis Moore; his step father, Rozzell Moore Sr.; his father, Morton Ellis; his sisters: Beverly Edwards, Janice Gray, and Yvonne Hutchinson; and brother, Rozzell Moore Jr.
Michael is survived by a son, Michael E. Ellis II; brothers: Melvyn Ellis (Hanna) and David Moore (MaryAnn); sisters: Rozzetta Cumberlander, Rochelle Sholar, and June Bentley; his best friend, John McNeal and a host of very special friends and acquaintances.
Public visitation will be on Thursday, May 4, 2023 from 1 p.m. — 5 p.m., Private Family Visitation will be from 5 p.m. — 6 p.m. and The Shriner’s Burial Tribute will be from 6 p.m. — 7 p.m. all located at Howard-Harris Funeral Services, 1005 SW C Ave Lawton. Graveside Service and Masonic Ceremony will be on Friday, May 5, 2023 at 1 p.m. at Fort Sill National Cemetery in Elgin.
Services entrusted to Howard-Harris Funeral Services — Lawton.