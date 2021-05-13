Funeral for Michael E. Kuglitsch, 68, will be Friday, May 14, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Whinery-Huddleston Chapel.
Mr. Kuglitsch died May 8, 2021.
Online tributes may be left for the family at www.whineryhuddleston.com
Funeral for Michael E. Kuglitsch, 68, will be Friday, May 14, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Whinery-Huddleston Chapel.
Mr. Kuglitsch died May 8, 2021.
Online tributes may be left for the family at www.whineryhuddleston.com
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.