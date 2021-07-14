Michael E. “Gene” Kolker of Shawnee, passed away on July 8, 2021, at the age of 80. He was born to his parents, Frank and Mary Agnes Kolker on Feb. 10, 1941 in Elgin. He graduated from Elgin High School and then from the University of Oklahoma with a degree in engineering physics. He retired from Southwestern Bell Telephone after 30 years in November 2000.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Patricia Brady and his brother, Raymond Kolker.
Gene is survived by his wife of 49 years, Judy; his sister, Jane Bridges and husband Bill; his daughter, Donna Schneberger and husband Don; son, Michael Kolker and wife Shannon; daughter, Angela Hansen and husband Clay, and son, Matthew Kolker and Rosa; grandchildren: Ryan Schneberger-McKay; Megan Moreno and husband Dustin; Adam Schneberger and wife Bonnie; Jack Hansen, and James Hansen; great-grandchildren: Mackenzie McKay; Madison Moreno; Mason Moreno; and Major Moreno.
A graveside ceremony for Gene will be held on Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Memorial Park Cemetery in Oklahoma City (13313 North Kelley).
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Gary Sinise Foundation: https://donate.garysinisefoundation.org/fundraiser/3333575
Arrangements are under the direction of Walker Funeral & Cremation Service in Shawnee, Oklahoma.