Funeral service for Michael Duane Porter will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Western Hills Church of Christ with Harley Davidson, Minister officiating.
Arrangements are under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
The family will greet friends from 6-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Michael Duane Porter, 57, of Lawton, Oklahoma passed away Monday, February 24, 2020 in Lawton. He was born September 27, 1962 in Fort Benning, Georgia to Royce Lee and Quata June (Bowen) Porter, Sr. Michael was the youngest child of Royce and Quata Porter.
As a dependent of a military family, Michael lived in many different places including Washington, D.C. and Saudi Arabia. He moved to Lawton, Oklahoma in 1976 and has been a resident ever since. He ultimately met Cindy Ehlers and the two were married November 30, 2013 in Lawton. Michael graduated from Oklahoma State University and was the land surveyor for the City of Lawton. He also founded Boundary Stone Surveying and twice served as the President of the Oklahoma Society of Land Surveyors (OSLS). He also taught computer science classes at Oklahoma State Oklahoma City. Michael was a member of the Western Hills Church of Christ. His passions included Oklahoma State University football, golf, music, and his dogs. The loves of his life were his wife, Cindy and his granddaughter, Isabella.
Michael is survived by his wife of the home and granddaughter, Isabella, step son Michael Ehlers of Richmond, Virginia and step Daughter, Maegan Ehlers of Lawton, sister and brother, Rhonda Adams and husband Russell of Chandler, Arizona and Royce Porter, Jr. and wife Julie of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, niece and nephews Whitney Thompson and husband Brandon of Ft. Lejeune, North Carolina, Zachary Adams and wife Leah of Chandler, Arizona and Luke Porter of Stillwater, Oklahoma and many other nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Michael was preceded in death by his parents.
In lieu of flowers, individuals are asked to make a donation to the Veteran Appreciation Scholarship fund of the OSU Foundation at 400 South Monroe, Stillwater, OK 74074 or to www.osugiving.com.
