Funeral service for Michael Denver “Mike” Woodall, age 73, of Frederick, will be at 2 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, at the First Baptist Church, 201 E. Grand, Frederick, with Rev. Les Banks officiating. Burial will follow in the Frederick Memorial Cemetery under the direction of Jackson Funeral Home of Frederick. Mr. Woodall passed away on Sunday evening, Jan. 17, 2021, at Comanche County Memorial Hospital.
Michael Denver Woodall was born on Jan. 16, 1948, in Frederick, to Denver Ray and Tennie Pauline (Hodges) Woodall. He attended Frederick Public Schools, graduating from Frederick High School with the Class of 1966. He later attended Cameron University where he served as the President of the Aggie Club and was in the ROTC Program. Mike also served in the United States Army National Guard. On July 30, 1995, he and Carroll Ann Sullivan were united in marriage in Graham, Texas. He farmed and ranched in Tillman County his entire life; he went to south Texas on cotton harvest for over thirty years. He was active in the Boy Scouts and had received the Eagle Scout Award. Mike loved attending auctions, he enjoyed people and never met a stranger.
He is survived by his wife, Carroll Woodall of the home; one son, Shea Woodall and his wife Kindra of Frederick; two daughters: D’Ann Spencer and her husband Johnny of Breckenridge, Texas and Karen Holden and her husband Derek of Justiceburg, Texas; one brother, David Woodall of Frederick; one sister, Carol Clark of Arlington, Texas; seven grandchildren: Rhett Woodall; Lane Woodall; Staci Riggins and her husband Steven; Kevin Dobbs; Emily Herring and her husband Josh; McLain Dillard; and Mary Kathryn Dillard; and four great-grandchildren: Clark Herring; Jaysyn Dobbs; Spur Hearne and Chase Hearne.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Denver and Pauline Woodall; one brother, Harold Woodall; and one great-grandson, Henry Herring.
Memorial contribution can be made to Frederick School Enrichment Foundation or doner’s choice in Memory of Mike Woodall.
Due to COVID-19 Pandemic, mask and social distancing are suggested at the funeral service. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation.