Michael Gene DeLonais passed away on the evening of Nov. 14, 2021 in Lawton.
Michael was born in Wichita Falls, Texas to Albert and Opal DeLonais on Oct. 18, 1960. He graduated from Lawton Senior High School in Lawton. He married Peggy Jones on Dec. 12, 1977 in Lawton, and they had one son. He later married Gail Signorelli and they had one daughter. He worked for Lawton Cablevision/Fidelity Cable starting as a lineman/installer and advancing to warehouse/supply manager. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved traveling, fishing, and hunting. He loved a good game of poker, a nice glass of whisky, the company of a lovely woman, and spinning yarns and stories that often had those in his company laughing in stitches. He was quick to fight, quick to forgive, and loved by all those that knew him. He lived life by his rule of, “I do what the hell I want...usually.” And I want to assure you that he did just that. Michael was full of life and always had a wildness about him. Like all of us, Michael had his flaws and had been damaged by life, but there is no doubt that he grew into a wonderful father, and fiercely loved his family and friends. He was truly one of a kind.
“I never saw a wild thing sorry for itself. A small bird will drop frozen dead from a bough without ever having felt sorry for itself.” D.H. Lawrence
Michael is preceded in death by his brothers Douglas and Steven DeLonais and his parents Opal and Albert DeLonais.
Michael is survived by his son, Jason DeLonais and his daughter-in-law, Tara DeLonais; his Daughter Cierra DeLonais; his step-son, Dillan Nesmith, and Rhea Jones. His granddaughters: Adalynn Rogers; Opal DeLonais, and Tabitha Jones. His grandson, Waylon Jones. Joey Crigger, his partner in crime. He is also survived by his constant companion Pamela Hixon who stayed by his side until he left this world.