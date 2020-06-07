Michael Dean Harley, of Apache, was born December 5, 1956, in Tulsa to Ronald Dean and Margie Jane (Brannon) Harley. He passed away at his home on June 4, 2020, at the age of 63.
Viewing will begin on Sunday, June 7, from 1:00-7:00 P.M. at Crews Funeral Home. Funeral services are scheduled for Tuesday, June 9, at 11:00 A.M. at the Apache First Baptist Church with Pat Moser officiating. Interment will be on Wednesday, June 10, at 9:00 at Fort Sill National Cemetery in Elgin. Arrangements have been entrusted to Crews Funeral Home.
Michael graduated from Catoosa High School in 1973, where he participated in the wrestling program, and then completed some college classes. He proudly served in the United States Army for 40+ years in the Logistics Department. He loved the United States.
On February 10, 1978, he married Betty Hamilton in Tulsa and they raised two children, Jason and Marilyn. He was a baseball coach. Michael was a huge fan of football, especially OU. He loved to fish and barbeque. He loved his family.
Michael is survived by his wife of 42 years, Betty; children: Jason Harley and wife Kate of Edmond; Marilyn Harley and Brent Bowen of Dallas, Texas; and grandchildren: Mike Harley, Addison Harley, Brody Bowen.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Ronald Harley; and his sister, Betty Dixon.
Serving as pallbearers will be Mike Harley, Brody Bowen, Brent Bowen, Rodney Youngblood, Pat Moser, and Bobby Dixon.
