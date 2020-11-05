Memorial service for Michael Dale Williams will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Sullivan Village Church of Christ with Steven Hill, Minister officiating.
Michael Dale Williams, 49, of Lawton, passed away Saturday, October 24, 2020 near Rush Springs, Oklahoma. Michael was born in San Bernardino, California to Billy Dale and Patricia (Boyette) Williams on June 4, 1971. He grew up in Weatherford, Texas and graduated from Weatherford High School. He married Malourdes “Bianca” Mabulac on August 16, 2012 in Dyersburg, Tennessee. He was currently a truck driver for Premier Trading & Transportation, LLC in Lawton, Oklahoma.
Michael is survived by his wife and two children of the home, several brothers, sisters and other family members.
Michael was preceded in death his parents.
