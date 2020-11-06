Memorial service for Michael Dale Williams will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Sullivan Village Church of Christ with Steven Hill, Minister officiating.
Michael Dale Williams, 49, of Lawton, passed away Saturday, October 24, 2020 near Rush Springs, Oklahoma. Michael was born in San Bernardino, California to Billy Dale and Patricia (Boyette) Williams on June 4, 1971. He grew up in Weatherford, Texas and graduated from Weatherford High School. He married Malourdes “Bianca” Mabulac on August 16, 2012 in Dyersburg, Tennessee. He was currently a truck driver for Grady Transportation, LLC in Duncan, Oklahoma.
Michael is survived by his wife and two children TJ and Caleb all of the home, a brother, and other family members.
Michael was preceded in death his parents.
