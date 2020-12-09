A graveside service for Michael D. Spriggs, 69, of Sterling, will be held 2:00 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020 at the Sterling Cemetery under the direction of the Fletcher Funeral Home. Visitation will be held Wednesday from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Michael D. Spriggs was born Dec. 2, 1951 in Sterling, to J.D. and Ruby (Holt) Spriggs. He grew up in the Sterling area where he graduated from Sterling High School in 1970. Michael married Denise Love on July 4, 1970 and the two have been married for 50 years. Mike worked for WW Vending and ABC Transmission before opening his own shop in Duncan called APCO Transmission. He later opened Mike’s Automotive in 1981 and then M & D Automotive in 2000. In his downtime, Mike enjoyed fishing.
He is survived by his wife, Denise Spriggs, of the home; two sons: Keith Spriggs and his wife Brandi, of Apache and David Spriggs and his wife Jennifer, of Sterling; a sister, Teresa Spriggs, of TX; six grandchildren: Chelsea, Ethan, Benjamin, Sarah, Regan, and Tyler Spriggs; and two great-grandchildren: Hunter McDaniel and Ruby Glover.
He was proceeded in death by his parents: J.D. and Ruby Spriggs; twin grandchildren: Casey and Jase Spriggs; and his sister, Maryanne Spriggs.
