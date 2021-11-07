Funeral service for Michael Christopher (Chris) Hutchins, 57, of Wichita Mountains Estates, Lawton, Oklahoma, will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Chaplain Paul Gore of Comanche County Memorial Hospital officiating.
Burial will follow at the Fairview Cemetery in Apache, Oklahoma.
The service may be viewed by following the livestream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Facebook page.
Chris Hutchins passed away Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, in Lawton. He was born May 23, 1964, at Fort Sill, Oklahoma, to Michel and Frances (Iams) Hutchins. Chris grew up in Lawton and Germany and graduated from Augsburg, Germany American High School in 1982. He was employed as a car salesman and various jobs throughout his lifetime.
As a young boy, Chris accepted Christ and was baptized at the Lawton Baptist Tabernacle in Lawton.
He loved to play and have fun. As he got older, he played baseball, basketball, and enjoyed fishing. He tried his hand at ice hockey and skiing while visiting his dad's home in New York and while living in Massachusetts and Germany. His favorite sport; however, was bowling and he excelled in bowling during high school and beyond, having missed the elusive perfect game by just three points. He also loved to cook and barbeque. He was a true Oklahoma Sooners fan.
The true Chris, was caring, thoughtful and always willing to help someone in need.
He is survived by his two sons: Michael Brandon Hutchins and Kyle Stone Hutchins (Rachel Calhoun); granddaughter, Abigail Hutchins; and two cherished step grandchildren: Micalia and Cooper of Lawton; his mother, Frances, of Lawton; his sister, Tammy Walsh (Patrick Walsh) and nephew Cody, of Lawton; his former spouse, Kamela, of Lawton; two aunts, Janice Iams, of Sherman, Texas, and Diana Bodway of New York; a host of cousins and special friends: Alton Cooper, Sherri Cooper, Michael Meredith, John Gardner and Carl Schultz.
He was preceded in death by his father, CSM (Retired) Michel Hutchins; his grandparents, Boyd and Opal Iams of Apache, Oklahoma; and Henry and Mary Hutchins of Tylerville, New York.
John 3:33: "I have said these things to you, that in me you may have peace. In the world you will have tribulation. But take heart; I have overcome the world."
Ephesians 2:8-9: "For by grace you have been saved through faith. And this not your own doing. It is the gift of God, not a result of works, so that no one may boast."
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com