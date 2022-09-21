Funeral service for Michael C. Turner, 69, of Lawton will be held at Noon on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022 at Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home Chapel.
Mr. Turner passed away on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022 at his home in Lawton, surrounded by his loving family.
Burial will be held at Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin, under the direction of Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home.
Viewing will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022 from 1 p.m. until 8 p.m. with a special visitation for family and friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Michael was born on April 10, 1953 at Fort Sill, to Claude and Donna Marie (Ahdokobo) Turner. He grew up in the Saddle Mountain area and graduated from Lawton High School in 1971. He joined the United States Army in February of 1971 and was stationed in Korea. While in the military, he received the National Defense Service Medal, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal-Korea, Expert Rifle and the Good Conduct Medal.
Michael married Tong Im Yim on Sept. 24, 1974 in Korea and after Michael was honorably discharged from the army, they lived in El Paso, Texas, Tulsa, and later Chicago, Illinois before returning to Oklahoma, making Lawton their home. Mr. Turner worked as a machinist and was a truck driver. He was a member of the Kiowa Tribe and was a proud descendent of the Wohaw and Hunting Horse families. He enjoyed gardening and his passion was spending time with his family including his beloved grandchildren. He will be missed by all who knew him.
He is survived by his loving wife, Tong Turner, of the home; his mother, Donna Marie Morrison, of Lawton; three daughters and sons-in-law: Donna and Agustin Martinez, of Mansfield, Texas; Kelly and Jose Contreras, of McAllen, Texas, and Sarah and Jesse Snare, of Lawton; two brothers and a sister-in-law: Alfred Turner, of Dallas, Texas and Timothy and Maris Turner, of Nevada; his sister, Annie Morrison, of Lawton; nine grandchildren: Augie Martinez, Samuel Martinez, Timothy Kivela, Angelica Contreras, Anabel Contreras, Angelo Contreras, Autumn McCracken, Hunter Snare, and Chase Snare; his nieces and nephews: Angela Turner, Lonnie Turner, Tiffany Turner, Leanne Turner, Jeffery Turner, Joshua Turner, Jared Turner, Jessica Turner, Michael Turner, Ashleigh Coursey, and Rodney Parker.
He was preceded in death by his father, Claude Turner; his son, Moses Turner; his step father, Farrell Codopony; his brothers: Anthony Turner, Stephen Sahmaunt, and Franklin Knupp; and his nephew, Anthony Turner.
