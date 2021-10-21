Memorial service for Michael Anthony “Tony” Jones, 62, of Lawton will be held at 11 a.m., on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021 at Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home.
Tony passed away on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021 in Lawton.
A special visitation for family and friends will be held on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Tony was born on July 29, 1959 in Altus. His parents were Thomas and Tommie (Davenport) Jones. He grew up Perryton, Texas where he attended school. He married Jodona Eiland and to that union their son, Christopher was born. Tony worked for Wilbert for many years while living in Lawton and later moved to Tulsa and then Soper, before returning to Lawton where he was a grounds crew member at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Tony was known as “Papa Tony” to his two grandchildren, Gavin and Mackenzie and loved traveling to visit his family in New Hampshire. He was a proud member of the Choctaw Tribe and enjoyed fishing. He adored his fur babies, Chino and Gabby. Tony never met a stranger and was a calm, gentle, and loving soul.
He is survived by his mother, Tommie Jones, of Hugo; his dad, Thomas Jones, of Perryton, TX; his son and daughter-in-law, Christopher Jones, PA-C and Dr. Michelle Jones, of Rochester, New Hampshire; his grandchildren: Gavin and Mackenzie Jones; his brothers: Jimmy Jones and wife, Waynell, of Pauls Valley; and Jeffery Jones, of Durant; his sister, Susan Andersen, and husband, Dennis of Canyon, TX; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and other loving family members.
He was preceded in death by his aunt, Ruby Wiginton; and his nephew, Brady Andersen.