Graveside service for Michael Anthony Bert will be 2 p.m., Thursday, April 28, 2022, at Highland Cemetery, Lawton.

Services are under direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.

Michael Anthony Bert, 46, of Lawton, passed away Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at his home in Lawton.

There will be no viewing at the funeral home.

An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com