Michael Anthony Bert Apr 26, 2022 53 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Graveside service for Michael Anthony Bert will be 2 p.m., Thursday, April 28, 2022, at Highland Cemetery, Lawton.Services are under direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.Michael Anthony Bert, 46, of Lawton, passed away Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at his home in Lawton.There will be no viewing at the funeral home.An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Lawton Michael Anthony Bert Sympathy Card Graveside Service Cemetery Funeral Home Guest Book Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists