Memorial service for Michael A. Figueroa Jr. will be 10 a.m., Saturday, May 28, 2022 in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Bob Weger, Pastor of Bible Baptist Church, Lawton officiating.
The service may be viewed by following the livestream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Facebook page.
Michael Angelo Figueroa, Jr. 70, of Lawton, passed away suddenly Tuesday, May 24, 2022 in Lawton. He was born March 1, 1952 in Lawton and grew up in Lawton attending Lawton Public Schools and graduating from Lawton High School in 1970. He married Sandra Faye McCarley on Oct. 2, 1976 in Pine Bluff, Arkansas. Michael retired from federal service after 35 years. He was a cartographer for the Bureau of Indian Affairs, worked at Fort Sill for the Department of Public Works, an architectural draftsman and a sports director for the Salvation Army of Pine Bluff, Arkansas.
Michael enjoyed helping others and has been involved with the Salvation Army for most of his life and the Special Olympics where he had a swim team. Michael loved his family dearly and took them on camping and canoeing trips, played volleyball in the middle of their street and coached his children’s soccer and basketball teams. Michael loved music, movies, and going to concerts. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Michael is survived by his wife of the home; two daughters: Miracle Figueroa of Broken Arrow, and Angel Figueroa of Sparta, Illinois; one son, Michael Angelo Figueroa, III of Lawton; three grandchildren: Tyler Figueroa of Norman; Selena Vicente of Sparta, Illinois, and Patrick Franks of Sparta, Illinois; three sisters: Cathie Parker of Tuttle; Angie Garza of Mustang, and Michelle Chavira of Mesa, Arizona; one brother, Michael Ray Figueroa of Moore, and other family members.
Michael was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers: Roger and Troy Agent; three sisters: Tina Agent, Thomasina Williams, and Judy Willis.
Charitable contributions may be made to the Special Olympics Oklahoma, 6835 S. Canton Ave., Tulsa, OK 74136 or by going to support.specialolympics.org.