Merrole Dickens passed away peacefully Sat. Feb 8, 2020 in Lewisville, TX. Merrole was born July 6, 1921 to Mary Allie Davis and Herman Durvod Davis. She is preceded in death by one sister, Clorene Davis Hancock and two brothers, Durvod Davis and Herbert Davis. Merrole was married to Charles R Dickens on April 26, 1947 until his death July 16, 1992. They had two sons, Chuck Dickens (Dalene) of Meers, Tom Dickens (Karen) of Double Oak, TX and four grandchildren, Sarah Hagestad (Brad), Sean Harper (Suzanne), Haylee Miller (Jason) and Dale Boice. She is also survived by ten great-grandchildren and her special niece, Dana Hancock LeBlanc (Denis) of Alaska. From 1955 to 1972 Merrole and her husband owned Charles Dickens Distributing Company (Budweiser) in Lawton, Altus and Ardmore. In 1972 Merrole and Charles retired and moved to their home in Meers, OK. She continued working as the beauty advisor for Estee Lauder at The LaVerne Store in Lawton for 20 years. She was a longtime member of Centenary United Methodist Church and the Crusaders Sunday School class. She also enjoyed her time with her Quest Club and Bridge Club. Merrole got great enjoyment the last number of years while living in Lawton by sharing her smile and donating her time to retirement centers and nursing homes in town. In 2016 Merrole moved to the Dallas area where she lived independently in until a year ago. At age 97, she moved to an assisted living residence in Lewisville, TX where she lived until her death. Memorial contributions may be made to Centenary United Methodist Church, 704 D, Lawton, OK, 73501.