Funeral service for Merieni Aiava, will be at 10 a.m., Saturday, March 6, 2021, at Spoken Word Ministries with Rev. Iafeta F. Veu, Pastor officiating.
Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery under direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
Merieni Aiava was called home by our Heavenly Father on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021 in Lawton, at the age of 67. She was born Dec. 25, 1953 in American Samoa. She moved to East Palo Alto, California in 1975 and worked for LifeScan Inc in Milpitas, California. She moved to Lawton, in October of 2010.
She was a member of Spoken Word Ministries. She enjoyed reading her Bible, watching game shows, cooking, bowling and loved spending time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her children and their spouses: Fiatuiga and Kilifi Alaelua; Usupo and Marie Sivao; Jonathan and Fuatino Sivao; Karen and Timothy Tito and Patisepa Sivao; grandchildren and their spouses: Pamela Veu; Jacob Veu; Jermaine Veu; Corinna Alaelua and Renee; Abraham Alaelua and Shaundra; Nofoalii Usupo Alaelua; Teloma and Sara Tuamasaga; Katie Daniel; Katrina Alaelua; Ulalani Fiame; Faiva Sivao; Ernie Tofi Jonathan Sivao; Jhesiah Sivao; Desmond Sivao; Mason Sivao; Cameron Sivao; Kingston Tito; Kaleigh Tito; Tianaliyah Tito and Jairahlynn Tito; great-grandchildren: Amya Alaelua; Jerimyah Alaelua and Sophia Daniel; her brother, Fagavao Aiava II; sisters: Mariana Aiava Maga; Amatamasina Aiava; Matauaina Aiava Pese and Sala Aiava Togiai; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Her parents, a daughter Pulotu Veu, four brothers: Fogavao Aiava; Sofeni Aiava Gutu; Tauaitia Aiava and Tailo Aiava, and sisters: Faaiumasina Aiava and Taufeu Taffy Aiava, preceded her in death.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com